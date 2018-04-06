Arbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allergan by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 6.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $165.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57,385.32, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $256.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $9,457,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. Vetr cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.02.

About Allergan

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

