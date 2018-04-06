Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

ABUS stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,933. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.61, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/arbutus-biopharma-abus-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.