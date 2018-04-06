ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of MT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 2,752,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,582. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $31,352.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $280.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 51,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

