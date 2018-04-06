Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $896.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,910.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 935,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

