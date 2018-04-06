Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) CEO Purchases 66,666 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/arcus-biosciences-inc-rcus-ceo-buys-999990-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.