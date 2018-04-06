Ardor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ardor has a market cap of $242.52 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex and AEX. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00137718 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017408 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011813 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005368 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ardor Token Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, AEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

