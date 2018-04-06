Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

