Argos Therapeutics (ARGS) Stock Price Down 4%

Argos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARGS) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.78. 142,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 758,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat early stage renal cell carcinoma and muscle invasive bladder cancer.

