Argus (ARGUS) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Argus has a total market cap of $12,323.00 and $156.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argus has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00615886 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003484 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00093993 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001499 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

