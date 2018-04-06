Argus Initiates Coverage on Harris (HRS)

Equities researchers at Argus started coverage on shares of Harris (NYSE:HRS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.63.

Shares of NYSE:HRS traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $162.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,966. Harris has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $19,268.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Harris had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Harris will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $3,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $7,843,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $12,221,320 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRS. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harris by 980.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

