Arizona State Retirement System Has $36.86 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $119,082.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/arizona-state-retirement-system-cuts-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo-updated-updated.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.