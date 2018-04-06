15,306 Shares in Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.14% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 275,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEUS. BidaskClub upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/arizona-state-retirement-system-purchases-shares-of-15306-olympic-steel-inc-zeus-updated-updated.html.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.