Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00029853 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, COSS and Binance. Ark has a total market cap of $200.63 million and $1.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00089359 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 132,973,290 coins and its circulating supply is 101,723,290 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with other (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

