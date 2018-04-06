ArQule (ARQL) PT Set at $4.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArQule has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.08.

Get ArQule alerts:

ARQL stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArQule by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ArQule by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArQule by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 315,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ArQule (ARQL) PT Set at $4.00 by B. Riley” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/arqule-arql-pt-set-at-4-00-by-b-riley-updated.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.