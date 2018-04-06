ArQule (ARQL) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.03. ArQule shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 4265797 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ArQule in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $256.10, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.83.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in ArQule by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036,784 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArQule by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ArQule by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

