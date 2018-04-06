ARRIS Group (ARRS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ARRIS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARRIS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ARRIS Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ARRIS Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 44,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,872. ARRIS Group has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4,981.07, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ARRIS Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARRIS Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ARRIS Group news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $51,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,653.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,304 shares of ARRIS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $34,295.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,744.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $241,440 and sold 9,914 shares worth $261,576. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ARRIS Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in ARRIS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARRIS Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ARRIS Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ARRIS Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARRIS Group Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

