Arrow Global (ARWGF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Global (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Global Group PLC offers debt purchase and management solutions. The company purchases customer accounts from businesses which include retail banks, credit card and telecommunications companies. The company operates primarily in UK, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and France. Arrow Global Group PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Arrow Global stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Arrow Global has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $4.50.

