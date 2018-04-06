Jefferies Group Comments on Arrow Global’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst P. Dobbin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS ARWGF remained flat at $$4.50 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. Arrow Global has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

