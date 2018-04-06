Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.76. 200,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,944. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $617.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,282.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,266,600 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

