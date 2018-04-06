Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 20,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

