Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The company’s product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500 which are in preclinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States and Austria. Arsanis, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

ASNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arsanis in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASNS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,047. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Arsanis has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.82). analysts predict that Arsanis will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASNS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia.

