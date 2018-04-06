ArtByte (ABY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,936.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $29,936.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.01715390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004619 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015380 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022447 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artists can receive and spend (cash in) ArtByte , just as you would cash-in airline mileage points or credit card bonus points. This provides real financial support for their careers. Additionally artists gain increased exposure (at no cost) on ArtByte’s social media and forum. “

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

