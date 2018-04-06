Artisan Partners Asset (APAM) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Artisan Partners Asset earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.5724845636542 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

APAM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.85. 257,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Artisan Partners Asset has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2,494.61, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Artisan Partners Asset had a return on equity of 119.11% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

