Ascend Capital LLC Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Ascend Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175,998.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ascend-capital-llc-boosts-holdings-in-citigroup-c-updated-updated.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.