Ascendis Pharma’s (ASND) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $60.71 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma during the third quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma during the third quarter worth $372,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 12,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries.

