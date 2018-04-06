Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Ascent Capital Group alerts:

ASCMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NASDAQ ASCMA opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Ascent Capital Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASCMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ascent-capital-group-ascma-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.