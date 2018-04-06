Ashford (AINC) Given a $95.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) has been assigned a $95.00 price target by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AINC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. 660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.68). The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.54 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.

Ashford announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ashford during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ashford during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

