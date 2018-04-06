Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Board Declares Share Buyback Program

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program, which permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares on Tuesday, March 20th. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 483,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,276.36, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ashland from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In other Ashland news, insider William J. Heitman sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $316,043.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $117,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,087.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,413 shares of company stock worth $1,918,021 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ashland-global-ash-to-buyback-1-00-billion-in-outstanding-shares-updated-updated.html.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.