ASOS.com (ASC) Given New GBX 9,500 Price Target at BNP Paribas

ASOS.com (LON:ASC) had its price objective increased by BNP Paribas from GBX 6,300 ($88.43) to GBX 9,500 ($133.35) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($98.26) price target on shares of ASOS.com in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($112.30) price target on shares of ASOS.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs boosted their price target on ASOS.com from GBX 6,100 ($85.63) to GBX 7,300 ($102.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ASOS.com from GBX 6,800 ($95.45) to GBX 8,300 ($116.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASOS.com from GBX 7,400 ($103.87) to GBX 8,100 ($113.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,228.94 ($101.47).

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,998 ($98.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS.com has a 52-week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,770 ($109.07).

About ASOS.com

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

