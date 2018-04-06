Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €14.40 Price Target at Barclays

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €14.40 ($17.78) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

G stock opened at €15.73 ($19.42) on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($20.35).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

