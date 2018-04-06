Assura (AGR) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report released on Thursday.

AGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 68 ($0.95) to GBX 66 ($0.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

AGR traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.84). 4,299,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 55.95 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.30 ($0.94).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a GBX 0.66 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high quality patient care in the community.

