Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s technologies center on stem cells capable of becoming all of the cell types in the human body, a property called pluripotency. It develops therapies based on pluripotent stem cells to treat diseases or injuries in a variety of medical fields, with an initial focus on the therapeutic areas of neurology and oncology. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AST. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AST remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 152,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,504. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Asterias Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 403.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

