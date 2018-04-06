Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 65,970 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,917,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 315,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,406,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,389 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,026,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,643,000 after acquiring an additional 199,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,730,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,208.60, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

