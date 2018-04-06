At Home (HOME) Issues Earnings Results

At Home (NYSE:HOME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. At Home updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS.

HOME stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 2,219,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,603. At Home has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,978.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $96,869.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 3,731,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $107,210,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,560,227 shares of company stock worth $219,425,844 over the last three months. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in At Home stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in At Home (NYSE:HOME) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of At Home worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of At Home in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of At Home in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. At Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

WARNING: “At Home (HOME) Issues Earnings Results” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/at-home-group-home-announces-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

At Home Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.