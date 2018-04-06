Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) EVP Sells $897,568.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Mitchall G. Clark sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $897,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,407.44, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRA. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) EVP Sells $897,568.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/atara-biotherapeutics-atra-evp-sells-897568-00-in-stock.html.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.