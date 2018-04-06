Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) CEO Sells $370,744.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $370,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,235,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA opened at $36.45 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,407.44, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 845,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

