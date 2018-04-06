ATBCoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and YoBit. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $2.25 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,636.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.47 or 0.09231340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00167542 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.01900540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021339 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015630 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002342 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007937 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,198,897 coins and its circulating supply is 41,222,097 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

