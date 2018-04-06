Athene (ATH) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Athene from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,776. The company has a market cap of $9,563.12, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.23. Athene has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.38 million. Athene had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $4,254,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,013 shares in the company, valued at $77,778,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manfred Puffer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $2,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $793,320.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Athene by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Athene by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Athene by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

