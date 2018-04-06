Athersys (ATHX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Athersys alerts:

ATHX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 490,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,546. The stock has a market cap of $221.46, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.85. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Athersys had a negative net margin of 869.50% and a negative return on equity of 123.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $26,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,928.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/athersys-athx-lifted-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.