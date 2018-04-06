Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Atkore International Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 525,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,764. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,220.62, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Atkore International Group news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 5,792,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $123,215,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 87,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,879,411.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,871.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,109,924 shares of company stock valued at $500,173,870. Insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

