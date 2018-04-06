ATMChain (ATM) Market Cap Hits $14.10 Million

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ATMChain has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $59,242.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATMChain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One ATMChain token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.94 or 0.04326070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001320 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011900 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006889 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012809 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ATMChain Profile

ATMChain (ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

