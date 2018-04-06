Atomera (ATOM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News articles about Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atomera earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.2825678530001 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ATOM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,253. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Rolf Stadheim acquired 24,800 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $136,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,467 shares of company stock worth $8,934 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated, formerly MEARS Technologies, Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology, named Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is a thin film of reengineered silicon, typically 100 to 300 angstroms (or approximately 20 to 60 silicon atomic unit cells) thick.

