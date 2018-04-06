Media headlines about aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. aTyr Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5895897172073 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase lowered aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,445. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/atyr-pharma-life-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.