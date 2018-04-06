Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) VP Sells $234,234.00 in Stock

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) VP Suyash Prasad sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Suyash Prasad sold 1,900 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

NASDAQ BOLD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,450. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.29, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.39. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.09. equities analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 231.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 128.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

