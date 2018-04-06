Augur (REP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Augur has a market cap of $264.13 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $24.01 or 0.00363724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Mercatox, BigONE and Abucoins.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00677676 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00185899 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045980 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BX Thailand, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Kraken, Exrates, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Abucoins, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, BigONE, Qryptos, Cobinhood, Gatehub, Poloniex, Mr. Exchange, IDEX, Livecoin, Liqui, RippleFox and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.