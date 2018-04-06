Aumann (ETR:AAG) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Aumann (ETR:AAG) has been assigned a €93.00 ($114.81) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup set a €74.10 ($91.48) target price on Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

AAG opened at €53.30 ($65.80) on Monday. Aumann has a 12-month low of €48.09 ($59.37) and a 12-month high of €94.67 ($116.88).

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, e-mobility and Classic. The e-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, and spare part supply.

