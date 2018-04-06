Aurion Resources Ltd (AU) Director Acquires C$15,200.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 8,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$6,640.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

CVE:AU traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.72. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,730. Aurion Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$3.49.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. It explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metal deposits. The company primarily holds interests in various tenements covering approximately 300,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

