Aurion Resources Ltd (AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 27,500 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,700.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 8,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,640.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.70. 140,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,625. Aurion Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$3.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/aurion-resources-ltd-au-director-lotan-holdings-inc-buys-27500-shares.html.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. It explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metal deposits. The company primarily holds interests in various tenements covering approximately 300,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.