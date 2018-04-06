Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.19) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 468 ($6.57) to GBX 370 ($5.19) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.63) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.72).

AUTO traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 347.10 ($4.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 445 ($6.25).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/auto-trader-group-auto-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.