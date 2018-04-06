Autodesk (ADSK) SVP Steven M. Blum Sells 20,458 Shares of Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Steven M. Blum sold 20,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $2,528,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,836.81, a PE ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $83.55 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.52.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

